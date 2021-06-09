Motion for expert witness granted in trial of woman charged in 1992 ‘Baby April’ case

An expert witness will be heard in the case of a woman charged in connection with the death of her baby more than 28 years ago.

A Rock Island County judge granted that motion from the defense Wednesday in court.

Angela Siebke, 47, faces first-degree murder charges.

She’s the woman accused of dumping her newborn baby into a garbage bag, then throwing her into the Mississippi River in Moline back in 1992.

An autopsy revealing “Baby April” died of suffocation and hypothermia.

There’s now a status hearing scheduled for Siebke on August 5.