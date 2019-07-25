Motion for summary judgment denied in Davenport Civil Rights Commission case

The Iowa District Court in Scott County denied the City of Davenport’s and Mayor Frank Klipsch’s motion for summary judgment on Tuesday, finding that the Davenport Civil Rights Commission is an independent body and that a commissioner can only be removed for cause.

The ruling finds that “the existence of Cause in the present case is a genuine issue of material fact” concerning whether or not Commissioner Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger was removed for cause on April 15.

“The Iowa District Court’s Civil Rights Commission ruling finds that Commissioner Bribriesco-Ledger is independent from the mayor and does not serve at his pleasure,” Attorney Michael J. Meloy told Local 4 News. “The ruling also opens up the legality issue surrounding the mayor’s December 2018 appointments to the Commission. We looking forward to litigating these issues in the future to show that the Mayor did not lawfully remove Commissioner Bribriesco-Ledger from the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.”

The ruling holds that section 216.19 of the Iowa state civil rights commission preempts section 372.15 of the Iowa Code. 372.15 was the section cited by the city for Bribriesco-Ledger’s removal.