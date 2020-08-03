Motorcycle accident in Davenport

The scene of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of N. Division and W. 16th Streets around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb went live via Facebook near the intersection of Fillmore and W. 16th Streets, where a police pursuit ended with an accident before 6:45 p.m.

He says the vehicle involved, a white Cadillac, is being looked at in relation to an earlier accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of N. Division and W. 16th Streets.

Those in the Cadillac at the end of the pursuit were taken into custody on the scene.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, this incident may be connected with other recent incidents happening in the Quad Cities area.

Stay tuned to FOX 18 News and Local 4 News at 10 for more details as we get them.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently on the scene of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of N. Division and W. 16th Streets in Davenport.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, this incident may be part of a pursuit of a car involved in an earlier robbery.

We’re working to get more details on the situation and will provide updates when available.

