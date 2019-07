One person is in the hospital Saturday after a motorcycle crash in East Moline.

It happened around 3:30 at 19th street and 3rd avenue.

The collision was between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection.

The East Moline Police Department tells Local 4 News, the area was shut down for a half hour.

They are investigating what caused the accident.

We’ll provide updates on the driver’s condition when they’re available.