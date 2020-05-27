Motorcycle crash in Moline leaves one man dead
UPDATE: The man taken to Genesis for his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday was pronounced dead.
Nicolas A. Decker, a 29 year old from Carbon Cliff, crashed the 2018 Honda near the 2600 block of River Drive in Moline.
EARLIER STORY:
Local 4 News was the first news crew at the scene of a motorcycle accident in Moline on Tuesday night.
Moline Police responded to the 2600 block of River Drive around 8 PM. Police say that the driver sustained a “serious injury.” Traffic is shut down between 23rd Street and 25th Street as they investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more details as we get them.