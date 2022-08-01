On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday.

Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost control, struck the center boulevard, and came to rest in the roadway. The driver, a 52-year-old male from Davenport, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Medforce.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.