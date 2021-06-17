Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Update: Police say 36-year-old Marcus Ingram was travelling westbound on River Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a roadway sign in the median.

Ingram was ejected from the motorcycle. The vehicle then slid into the middle of the intersection where it caught on fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

EARLIER: A motorcycle crash left one person with significant injuries early Thursday morning. Davenport police responded to the single vehicle accident at intersection of River Drive and Mound Street around 4:18 a.m.

The rider was transported Genesis hospital for treatment.

The intersection was closed while police investigated.