Motorcycle crash with injuries under investigation

A 51-year-old Davenport resident died from injuries in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Sept. 17.

Police are continuing to investigate a one-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened last month in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls around 3:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, involving a crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 20, approximately 3/4 mile west of Summit Drive.

The driver of a black 2009 Harley Davidson was heading west on U.S. Route 20 when he failed to negotiate a corner in the roadway, causing the motorcycle to veer off the roadway to the south and overturn.

Police identified the individual as 40-year-old James Villa, of Timberlake, N.C.

Elizabeth Ambulance Service transported Villa to Freeport Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews from the Stockton Fire Department, Stockton EMS and Stockton Police Department assisted with the incident.

