A fatal motorcycle crash in Dewitt draws police and first responders Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of 205th street and 290th avenue. A motorcycle left the roadway and struck a farm field fence. Both riders were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the decedents are not being released at this time. The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

