Motorcycle raffle supports local veterans

A motorcycle raffled off Tuesday to support local veterans.

Members of the combat vets motorcycle association went on a ride on saturday to commemorate september 11th.

They started raffling a chance for someone to win a new ride.

The group announced the winner at brenny’s in bettendorf.

The money from the raffle will go to projects like fixing roofs and installing wheel chair ramps for veterans.

“I’m a vet 20 years retired. I hope to God someone is there for me if I ever need it,” CVMA Chapter 394 Commander Johnathan Lanxon said. “It really hits home for all of us.”

The winner took home a new 2021 Indian Bobber.

In addition to the money raised by the raffle, Fro’s Pub and Grub in Wilton donated more than $9,000 to the cause.