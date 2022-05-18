Two people were transported from the scene Wednesday night after a motorcycle and an SUV collided about 8:45 p.m. in the intersection of Fairmount and West Kimberlly Road, Davenport.

Emergency responders, including Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol, were on the scene for more than an hour. The motorcycle lay in the street by the badly damaged SUV. A pair of boots was visible in the street nearby.

The Davenport Mobile Precinct vehicle was at the scene as an investigation continued.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone faces charges. We will stay in contact with police to provide details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com when they become available.