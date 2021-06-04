Motorcyclist in good condition after crashing into trees

A man riding a motorcycle lost control Friday and went into a ditch and some roadside trees.

It happened on Welcome Way near NorthPark Mall — just before 42nd Street — around 1 p.m.

The motorcyclist ended up in some trees on the east side of the road, but police said he was transported to a hospital in good condition.

