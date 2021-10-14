Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer

A motorcyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle struck a deer early Thursday.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call about a single- motorcycle crash with injuries on Stagecoach Trail, .25 miles east of Cording Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Troy D. Breckheimer, 31, of Apple River, Ill., was going round a curve in the roadway when a deer entered the roadway. Breckheimer could not avoid striking the deer. His motorcycle entered the ditch, overturned, and came to rest by a driveway on the 3600 block of West Stagecoach Trail. the release says.

Breckheimer, the only person on the motorcycle, was transported to Midwest Medical Center by Galena Area EMS and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A Scales Mound Fire Protection District crew also assisted at the scene.