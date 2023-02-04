A motorcyclist was injured late Saturday in what police call a “serious injury crash” in the area of 17th Street and River Drive, Moline.

Emergency responders remained at a severely damaged car and what appeared to be a severely damaged motorcycle about 10 p.m. Debris was scattered throughout the area for half a block on River Drive.

A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in what police call a “serious injury crash” in the area of 17th Street and River Drive, Moline. (photo by Linda Cook)

A witness told our Local 4 News crew he saw the motorcycle and car collide, and later saw emergency responders give medical attention to the motorcyclist.

Police diverted drivers from the area, which was closed while traffic investigators worked at the scene, according to a Facebook post from Moline Police Department. People attending the Quad City Storm game were directed to head south on 12th Street and 15th Street to avoid the area, according to the Facebook post.

Our Local 4 News crew saw officers on the scene for some time. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide updates when they become available.