A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a serious crash Wednesday in East Moline.

The crash happened near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 10th Street about 7:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was riding his Harley Davidson west on 12th Avenue when he lost control, left the road, and struck railroad tracks, emergency responders said.

Officers shut down rail traffic in the area for a time.

The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus. We do not know the extent of his injuries. We will remain in contact with police to provide details as soon as they become available.