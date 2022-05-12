A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. at Ferry Landing Road, one mile southwest of West Cross Road in rural Galena, the release says.

Louis T. Clark, 24, of Galena, was driving the motorcycle northeast on Ferry Landing Road when he drove too close to the shoulder of the road, lost control on some loose gravel and drove off the roadway into a ditch where the motorcycle overturned, the release says.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.

He faces charges of violation of classification and driving too fast for conditions, the release says. The accident still is under investigation.

Galena Police, Galena Area EMS, and Galena Fire Department assisted.