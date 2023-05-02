Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 442nd Avenue on Monday, May 1 at approximately 8:46 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcycle in the east side ditch. The driver of the motorcycle was located and had apparently died from injuries sustained from the crash. The driver’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Clinton County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Andover Fire and Ambulance, Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriffs Office. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending proper notification of next-of-kin.