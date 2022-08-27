A motorcyclist was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in a crash on West River Drive near Fairmount Street, according to an Iowa State Police report.

The motorcyclist was headed east on West River Drive “actively fleeing from law enforcement at high speed,” the report says.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of a 2015 Ford Fusion on West River Drive near South Fairmount Street.

The identity of the motorcyclist, who was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, has been withheld pending notification of family members, the report says.

No other injuries are noted in the report.