A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Morrison, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

At 1:32 p.m. that day, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office release.

The initial crash investigation determined that the motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road. The rider lost control, entered the east ditch, and was thrown from the motorcycle. The rider was transported to Morrison Community Hospital by ambulance and ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The rider’s information is being withheld pending notification of the family, the sheriff’s office said. Whiteside County Deputies were assisted by the Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Ambulance, Morrison Police Department, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and Hunters Towing.