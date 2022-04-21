The Sterling Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Lincolnway (Illinois State Route 2) and Lynn Boulevard/River Road, where a motorcycle and an SUV crashed.

Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jordan W. Hurst, 20, of Sterling, and the driver of the SUV as Hortencia O. Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, according to a news release from Sterling Police

Both drivers were taken to CGH Medical Center, where Hurst was later pronounced deceased, the release says.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Hurst was headed east on East Lincolnway, and Garza was westbound turning left onto River Road. No citations have been issued. Officers continue to interview witnesses, and the crash remains under investigation, the release says.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Sterling Fire Department.