A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after colliding with a pickup truck on Monday afternoon in Rock Island.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on 11th Street near Rock Island Post Office.

The truck driver told Local 4 News he didn’t see the motorcycle coming as he left the post office. The motorcyclist flipped into the truck’s bed as he hit it. He was sent to Unity Point Trinity for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.