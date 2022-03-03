A 65-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Davenport crash.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Davenport Police and Firefighters and Medic EMS responded to the 1000 block of East Kimberly Road for a crash, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was headed east on Kimberly Road attempting to turn north into the Harbor Freight parking lot when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a westbound Chevy Silverado, the release says.

The motorcyclist, a man who has not been identified, was transported to Genesis Medical Center, then was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals.

No charges have been filed. The investigation continues.