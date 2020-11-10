Motorcyclist transported by ambulance after hitting deer

A Davenport motorcyclist was transported from a crash scene after he hit a deer on Sunday.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Muscatine County received a call about a man lying in a ditch and waving his arms on Highway 22 near Vanatta Avenue, a news release says.

When deputies arrived, they found Joshua Ingamells, 43, of Davenport, injured in a grassy ditch area. He said a deer had entered the roadway while he was driving his motorcycle west between 7 and 8 a.m. on Highway 22.

Ingamells was transported by Muscatine Ambulance to Genesis East. The accident is still under investigation.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Muscatine Ambulance and Montpelier Fire Department.