Motorcyclist transported from crash scene Saturday night

A motorcyclist was transported from a crash that also involved a deer and a car Saturday night on John Deere Road near John Deere Place in Rock Island County.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw a car and motorcycle being towed from the area.

