Motorcyclist transported from scene after single-vehicle crash

A motorcycle driver was injured and transported from the scene after a single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Jo Daviess County deputies responded to a single-motorcycle crash on the 1600 block of North Blackjack Road, Galena Horseshoe Mound Preserve, a news release says.

Daniel Keith Joslyn, 77, of Lansing, Michigan, was driving a 2020 KTM Adventure motorcycle up a steep incline, and lost control. Galena Ambulance Service transported him to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.

Joslyn, who was wearing a helmet, was the only one on the motorcycle.