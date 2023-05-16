Iowa and Illinois law enforcement remind you that with the Memorial Day holiday approaching, they will be stepping up enforcement as part of the ‘Click It or Ticket‘ campaign from May 19-30.

Motorists are reminded to buckle up for safety, especially since the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and more people will be traveling to visit family and friends. Law enforcement agencies remind you that whether you’re going down the block or across the country, ensure you buckle up every time. Studies show wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%.

The ‘Click It or Ticket‘ campaign from May 19-30. Seat belts save lives every day, but they only work when used properly. For more information, click here.