The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lanes of traffic that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, to minimize travel disruption. However, the following lane closures are scheduled to remain in place during the holiday weekend, according to a release from the Illinois Department of Transportation:

Rock Island County

248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80; lane reductions continue.

John Deere Road (Illinois 5) at I-74 in Moline, lane reductions continue.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 three miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled

by temporary signals.

Lee County

U.S. 30 about a mile east of the Whiteside County line; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Whiteside County

Locust Street (Illinois 40) from LeFevre Road to Lynn Boulevard; lane reductions continue.

Motorists can expect delays through these areas and should allow for extra time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. Motorists are reminded to buckle up and drive sober.

For a full list of lane closures still in place across the state, click here.