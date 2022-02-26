Illinois State Police are cautioning motorists as they travel along several state corridors during the upcoming week.

Officials say they have become aware of an event scheduled Saturday, Feb. 26, until Saturday, March 5, where truckers plan to conduct a “convoy.”

They add that this could potentially cause traffic flow issues, such as delays and crashes.

Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal released a statement Saturday expressing concern for the safety of the motoring public during this time.

“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” said Colonel McGreal. “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes, which lead to property damage, personal injury and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public. Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions.”

Motorists are urged by Illinois State Police to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.