Motto selected as district associate judge

Michael Motto

The District Court Judges of the Seventh Judicial District have selected Michael E. Motto, of Davenport, as a district associate judge.

The appointment is a result of the newly created district associate judge position in Scott County by order of the Supreme Court of Iowa.

Motto earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law. He serves as a part-time magistrate judge in Scott County and also has a private law practice.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties.

