Motto sworn in Tuesday as district associate judge

Chief Judge Marlita Greve swears in Mike Motto as district associate judge Tuesday in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Michael E. Motto, of Davenport, was sworn in Tuesday as a district associate judge.

The District Court Judges of the Seventh Judicial District selected Motto for the appointment, which is a result of the newly created district associate judge position in Scott County by order of the Supreme Court of Iowa. Local 4 News was the only station at the ceremony.

The ceremony, with other judges attending along with Motto’s family and friends, was held in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse. Chief Judge Marlita Greve swore Motto in after she discussed his background, hobbies and his law career.

Motto earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law. He serves as a part-time magistrate judge in Scott County and also has a private law practice.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties.

