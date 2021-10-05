Motto sworn in Tuesday as district associate judge

Michael E. Motto, of Davenport, was sworn in Tuesday as a district associate judge.
The District Court Judges of the Seventh Judicial District selected Motto for the appointment, which is a result of the newly created district associate judge position in Scott County by order of the Supreme Court of Iowa. Local 4 News was the only station at the ceremony.
The ceremony, with other judges attending along with Motto’s family and friends, was held in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse. Chief Judge Marlita Greve swore Motto in after she discussed his background, hobbies and his law career.
Motto earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law. He serves as a part-time magistrate judge in Scott County and also has a private law practice.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties.