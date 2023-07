Students in Davenport can get help getting school supplies at a back-to-school event on Saturday.

Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, located at 1020 Ripley Street in Davenport is hosting its 11th Annual K-12 Back-To-School Event on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Volunteers will hand out school supplies for K-12 students. For more information, call the church at (563) 323-9882.