A Mount Pleasant man is in custody after he was arrested on burglary and theft charges yesterday.

On July 11, at about 6:54 p.m., deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 400 block of High Street in Middletown, Iowa regarding a burglary that had happened at that address. The victim gave deputies video and other evidence revealing that someone had come onto their property and entered their residence without their permission. The deputies were able to develop a suspect during the investigation, but the suspect was unknown to the victim.

Deputies found the suspect on July 16 at about 2 p.m. and interviewed him regarding the July 11 incident. The suspect was identified as Francisco Perez, age 50, of Mount Pleasant, IA. Perez was arrested and charged with burglary 3rd degree (a D felony), theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor) and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.