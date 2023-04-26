Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship (MSCF) COGIC will present a “Fifth Sunday Music Experience” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport.

This program will showcase the exceptional talent of Mt. Sinai’s music department, as well as other departments in the church and surrounding-community talent.

“We hope you will join us along with your choir and or musical talent. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to confirm your attendance, and feel free to invite your friends and family as well,” a news release says.

All ages are welcome to this free admission event. For more information, call Pastor Frank R. Livingston at 815-509-9059 or visit here.