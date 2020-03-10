Move over, Bailey’s: A cream liqueur based out of LeClaire is becoming more popular in Iowa

St. Patrick’s Day is a week away, and while many people would typically reach for imported spirits to celebrate, some Iowans are keeping it local this year to save money.

A 25% tariff on liquor imported from the EU (European Union) that was enacted in October 2019 resulted in price increases for many European alcohols shipped overseas earlier this year. The wholesale price of a 750 milliliter bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream, for example, increased $4.49 from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in February. This has resulted in shelf price increases of over $6.

Local distillers believe the escalating cost of spirits is urging consumers to explore alternative options in their own communities and hope the surge will help contribute to long-term growth.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Garrett Burchett, Co-Owner and Distiller of Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. “People are seeing our product on the shelf at $10 to $15 less than the big import brands and giving it a shot.”

The distillery’s “Iowish Cream Liquor” — one of the top-selling cream liqueurs in the state of Iowa — has been seeing a spike in sales since alcohol prices increased last month.

“When we saw sales jump in February, we thought maybe stores were stocking up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said Burchett. “But it turns out, we’re seeing people turn local as prices increase on imported creams.”

Iowish Cream Liqueur is the distillery’s take on the classic cream liqueur and contains local corn spirits, coffee roasted at the Iowa Coffee Company (based out of Runnells, Iowa), sugar, cinnamon and real cream.

“It’s been trending as one of our top spirits over the past couple years,” said Burchett. “People like it and want to share it. The ‘Iowish’ name brings the first smile, but the liqueur is what keeps people coming back for more.”

Iowish Cream Liqueur has become so popular for gift-giving, distillers began bottling 50 milliliter “airline” bottles of it a few months ago.

“Our customers love it,” said Garrett. “If we can help get it to more people, then everyone is happier.”

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division distributes Iowish Cream Liqueur to liquor stores all across Iowa, and Breakthru Beverage distributes in Illinois.

People can purchase the liqueur by visiting their favorite liquor store or visiting the distillery at 303 N. Cody Road in LeClaire.

More information about Mississippi River Distilling Company is available here.