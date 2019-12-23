“Move Over” for the holidays

Illinois State Police are reminding holiday drivers to obey the Move Over Law – also known as Scott’s Law.

Police tell Local 4 News that this year 27 parked squad cars were hit by vehicles.

That’s higher than 2016, 2017, and 2018 combined.

Two troopers were also killed in accidents involving parked squad cars.

Fines for violating Scott’s Law will go up January 1.

A first offense will be at least a $250 fine, while subsequent offences will be at least $750.

If any property is damaged, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended from anywhere between three to 12 months.

If anyone is hurt, that suspension will go from six months to two years.