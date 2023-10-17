A Davenport home moving company is partnering with local businesses to collect items for animals in need.

Two Men and a Truck in Davenport is hosting a local collection as part of the company’s Movers for Mutts campaign. Their goal is to collect 1,000 items that will be donated to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue and QC Paws. The collection runs to the first week of November.

Movers for Mutts is a nationwide collection drive that takes place each fall. The company partners with businesses, schools and organizations to collect food, toys and other necessities that animals may need while waiting for their forever homes. Both local organizations have a wish list of needed items:

QC Paws needs bleach; Dawn dish soap; non-clumping, unscented cat litter; Puppy Chow and dog food; Kitten Chow and Cat Chow: paper towels: regular towels and KMR milk replacement (powder for kitten bottle feedings).

King’s Harvest needs Nyla-bones, KMR kitten milk replacement, paper towels, 13-gallon and 30-gallon trash bags, Tidy Cats clumping litter and kitten wet food.

Donations can be dropped off at these locations through the beginning of November:

Two Men and a Truck, 5000 Tremont Avenue, Unit 202 in Davenport

City of East Moline, City Hall Annex, 915 16th Avenue in East Moline

Whitehaven Vet Center, 5320 Belle Avenue in Davenport

Quad Cities Animal Chiropractic, 4500 Kennedy Drive in East Moline

Top Shape Gym, 2886 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf

Empire Living, 601 22nd Avenue in Silvis

For more information on the local drive, click here. For more information on Movers for Mutts, click here.