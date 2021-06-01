Movie night for military personnel to celebrate Army birthday

In celebration of the Army birthday, the Rock Island Arsenal Chapter of the Association of the United States Army is hosting a movie night at the Blue Grass Drive-In on June 11.

Soldiers, veterans, and DA civilians and their families will get complimentary admission to enjoy a double feature featuring the movies Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Dunkirk. Gates open at 6 p.m. with a starting showtime of 9 p.m.

In addition to the movies, each car will get a complimentary large popcorn/soda that includes unlimited refills. Also, an 18-hole mini putt course, swing set and bounce houses are available with the complimentary admission.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required at this website.

The Blue Grass Drive-In is located 774 Mayne Street in Blue Grass, Iowa.

Questions can be emailed to Chapter President, Julie Johnson.

The special movie night presenting sponsor is Calibre with screen sponsorship from the Blue Grass Drive-In.