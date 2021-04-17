Movie shot partly in Rockford region will screen at film festival

Dashford Media has announced its film “Blacklight” has been selected to be screened at the Julien Dubuque Film Festival on April 24 and 25.

Dashford Media, owned and operated by filmmaker Don Hatton and his partner Nick Snow, has offices in Rockford and Brooklyn, N.Y., a news release says.

“Blacklight” is a supernatural crime thriller directed by Snow and produced by Hatton. The movie was primarily shot between Brooklyn, Hawley, Pennsylvania and the Rockford region.

They filmed scenes in areas of northwestern Illinois, using exterior spaces in downtown Rockford and also Rock Cut State Park. Some interiors included the National Lock Building and Carl’s Auto, both in Rockford. They also filmed at Stronghold Castle in Oregon, Ill., and stayed in the castle for a week.

“Blacklight” has been screened in various film festivals and has pulled in several awards, including the Award of Excellence for Best Feature Film, and Lead Actor and Award of Merit for Lead Actress at the Indie Fest Film Awards. It also was selected for the Montreal Independent Film Festival.

The cast includes actors Victor Verhaeghe (“Bridge of Spies,”) Grant Lancaster, Bristol Pomeroy, Brooks Russell, Samantha Aneson, Richard Templeton, Corey Scott Rutledge, Brad Stuart, and Roberto Serrini.

Visit https://julienfilmfest.com/schedule to see the schedule and buy tickets.