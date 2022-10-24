UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos.

EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is responsible for setting fire to two vehicles within the Springbrook Housing addition in Moline on October 16.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, officers responded to the 1000 block of 43rd Street in Moline regarding a report of a witness seeing a person dousing a car with gasoline and setting it on fire. Officers saw the suspect running with a red gas can westbound on 11th Avenue. The Moline Fire Department quickly arrived to subdue the flames but two cars were totaled as a result of the fire.

Courtesy Moline Police Department

The fire is still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.