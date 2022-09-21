The Illinois State Police (ISP) is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement efforts aimed at keeping firearms out of the hand of persons who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Moline Police Department is one of the agencies that will be receiving funding from the state and is the only one in the Quad Cities.

“While the Illinois State Police has had great success in reducing expressway shootings in the Chicago area compared to this time last year, we continue to face a gun violence epidemic in this country and we need every possible resource at our disposal to combat it,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “These grants to local law enforcement agencies can help prevent a potential tragedy in our communities and I want to thank agencies across the state who have signed up to help with enforcement efforts.”

Back in July, ISP offered grants to law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement operations for people whose Firearm Owner Identification Cards had been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law. These enforcement details are intended to focus on individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others, such as those who have become the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger or who have received a criminal conviction.

“From 2020 through the end of August 2022, ISP stopped more than 97,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Awarding these firearm enforcement grants to local agencies will allow ISP to have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

ISP recently wrapped up a statewide firearms enforcement campaign that ran from June 16-July 31 and completed 201 details consisting of 1,742 compliance checks. As a result of these efforts, 1,027 individuals were placed into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record.

Funding for the enforcement grants comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund. The General Assembly appropriated $2 million for the grants and as money is accrued in the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund, the amount the law enforcement agencies receive could increase. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details through the end of the grant period, which ends on June 30, 2023.