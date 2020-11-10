Mr. Thanksgiving community meal will be a drive-through event this year

An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition will be different due to the pandemic.

The community meal hosted by Mr. Thanksgiving that feeds more than 2,000 people will be a drive-through event at Southpark Mall from 4pm-6pm on November 26.

This would have been year 50 for the event. But Bob Vogelbaugh, who is known as Mr. Thanksgiving, said he’s calling this the 49th and 1/2 year since they cannot celebrate the milestone in the way they would want to.

With all of the hardships people have faced this year, he said it was important to him to still host the event, and give people something to look forward to.

“It still needs to be this year. This is giving a little happiness, maybe for a few short hours on Thanksgiving Day, but at least people won’t have to worry about a meal,” he said.

Transportation is free. To make reservations for pickup, call MetroLink at 309-788-3360 by noon on Tuesday, November 24. No volunteers will be needed this year.

He said fundraising for the meal is down this year, with only about $4,000 raised out of the $20,000 required to put the event together. if you are interested in donating, you can send a check to:

Mr. Thanksgiving

3704 26th Street

Moline, IL 61265