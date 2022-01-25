‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ gets support from Hy-Vee with check of $12,000-plus

Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores on Tuesday presented Bob Vogelbaugh, aka Mr. Thanksgiving, with a check from their annual turkey sales fundraiser.

The check for $12,876 will support Vogelbaugh’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner, a news release says. In November, Vogelbaugh served more than 3,000 free Thanksgiving meals in sub-freezing temperatures to people, some of whom otherwise would not have had a meal.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was the second year Vogelbaugh and his volunteer team served the meals via drive-up.

The check was presented at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road.

