Mr. Thanksgiving holds 49th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Bob Vogelbaugh, Mr. Thanksgiving held his 49th Thanksgiving dinner at South Park Mall in Moline.

A couple thousand people attended and a few hundred helped out as volunteers. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed being there with family and friends from the Quad Cities community.

Over 2,000 lbs of turkey was ordered from Hy-Vee. In addition to turkey there were mashed potatoes, strawberry fluff, dressing, green beans, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

With another successful dinner in the books, Mr. Thanksgiving can’t wait for year 50 in 2020.