Breaking News
Large power outage in East Dubuque due to a transformer fire
Closings
Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency

Mr. Thanksgiving holds 49th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bob Vogelbaugh, Mr. Thanksgiving held his 49th Thanksgiving dinner at South Park Mall in Moline.

A couple thousand people attended and a few hundred helped out as volunteers. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed being there with family and friends from the Quad Cities community.

Over 2,000 lbs of turkey was ordered from Hy-Vee. In addition to turkey there were mashed potatoes, strawberry fluff, dressing, green beans, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

With another successful dinner in the books, Mr. Thanksgiving can’t wait for year 50 in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story