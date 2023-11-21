Mr. Thanksgiving will feed the Quad Cities on Thanksgiving, and area students are helping him do it.

The students from Seton Catholic School, Alleman Catholic High School, Jordan Catholic School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy collected money for Mr. Thanksgiving. They gave Bob Vogelbaugh a check at the spot where he’s worked as a crossing guard for the last twelve years. The check was for more than $3,000, the most students from the schools ever donated.

Mr. Thanksgiving will serve drive-through meals from Thanksgiving afternoon at SouthPark Mall in Moline. For more information, click here.