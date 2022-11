‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served.

Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.