A QCA Thanksgiving tradition will be back for its 53rd year.

“Mr. Thanksgiving” Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew will host their annual community thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needs a meal for the holiday. The event is Thanksgiving Day at SouthPark Mall from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Meals will be delivered in a drive-through format. Vogelbaugh says the people who show up become family that day.

Thanksgiving meal drive-through map (SouthPark Mall)

For a larger map, click here.

Mr. Thanksgiving served more than 2,000 meals last year.