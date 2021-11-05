‘Mr.Thanksgiving’ returns for his 51st year of giving back

Mr. Thanksgiving is back for the 51st year in the Quad Cities, and he is asking for donations.

Bob Vogelbaugh teamed up with Hy-Vee catering to provide turkey dinners for people who need it.

The annual dinner all comes together through community donations and feeds thousands of people each year at SouthPark Mall in Moline.

This year’s dinner will be a drive-through, like last year, to maintain social distancing.

Mr. Thanksgiving, as he’s known, turned 80 this year. He is excited to bring free meals to the Quad Cities another year.

“If anybody would’ve said when I did the first one 51 years ago … I’d say ‘I think you’re a little crazy.’ But it’s such a wonderful event. It’s such a wonderful thing to have Hy-Vee behind this dinner and the general public,” he said.

Vogelbaugh provided 3,200 dinners last year, which is the most he’s given during the time he has presented the dinner.

The meal will be catered by Hy-Vee at SouthPark Mall from 4-6 p.m .Thanksgiving Day. The public is welcome.

The Metro will offer free bus rides to the dinner.