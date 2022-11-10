‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal.

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thursday, November 24, 2022. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, November 24, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at SouthPark Mall, located at 4500 16th St., Moline. Recipients who need MetroLink to deliver a dinner should call (309) 788-3360 by noon on Monday, November 21.

Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.