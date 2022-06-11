Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 MTI High School Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors. This year, the program awarded a total of 165 scholarships across their six campuses, four MTI campus locations and two campus locations at their sister school, Delta Technical College (DTC). In total, these students across MTI and DTC’s campus network will receive approximately $621,800 in MTI and DTC scholarship funds.

Winners were determined through a multi-step application process, which included submitting a video detailing why they are interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades, such as medical assisting, welding, truck driving, dental assisting, HVAC/R, and cosmetology. Finalists then attended an in-person recorded interview with members of the MTI Team. Once the interviews were completed, the Selection Committee reviewed and scored the application videos and recorded interviews in order to select the winners per campus. Scholarship award amounts varied from Full Ride; $10,000; $8,000; $5,000 $3,000 to $2,000.

“These seniors displayed dedication, passion, and commitment to pursuing a new path after high school. We were so impressed by their creativity and the stories they shared throughout the scholarship application process. We’re honored to play a part in their career journey, and we hope this scholarship can help provide some support as they enter the next stage of their educational path. The skilled trades hold so many opportunities, and we can’t wait to see these students on campus, in lab, and eventually, as a part of the workforce,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions.

Students winning scholarships include: