Multi-day COVID vaccine clinic in Knox County

The Knox County Unified Command is holding a multi-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 1 through May 4.

The clinic will be held at the United Command Vaccine Center located at 1150 West Carl Sandburg Drive in Galesburg (former Bergner’s Building south entrance) and is open to not only to Knox County residents but also those in the surrounding counties as well.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine on the following days:

Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted based on availability of the vaccine. Links for online registration are available at the Knox County Health Department website and the Knox County Health Department & Knox Community Health Center Facebook page.

Due to the use of the Moderna vaccine, only those aged 18 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.

“Getting thousands of residents vaccinated in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that would not be possible without the medial and logistical support of Galesburg Cottage Hospital, GHAS, Knox County EMA, Knox County Health Department and OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center,” states Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and looking forward to administering more than 4,300 vaccines over these four days.”